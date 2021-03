Florida lowered COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age. Here's where to get the shot in Central Florida.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Orange County

South Econ Park Gym

This FEMA-run, drive-thru site is operating on a first-come, first-served basis. It's located at the rec center in South Econ Community Park.

Polk County

Osceola County

Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos



This site is open for appointments via the state vaccine portal. It's located at 1130 Simmons Road, Kissimmee.

Mary Jane Arrington Gym & Aquatic Center



This site is offering 500 vaccinations a day on a first-come, first-served basis.It's located at 625 Country Club Dr, Poinciana.

Seminole County

Oviedo Mall



The Oviedo Mall site is offering vaccines by appointment.

Lake County

St. Patrick Catholic Church



This site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. They also schedule appointments in the early morning hours for second doses.

Lake Square Mall



This site is open by appointment only.

Amazon Distribution Site



This site is open Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The address is 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland.

South Lake Hospital



This site is open for appointments only. The address is 1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont. Appointments can be made at (877) 321-2684.

Florida pharmacies and businesses

The state of Florida officially loosened the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. All full or part-time residents age 60 or older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.The new requirements place those 60 and up in the same boat as the state's first-responders, healthcare workers, educators, childcare workers and immunocompromized adults. We've compiled a list of Central Florida locations where newly eligible residents of Central Florida can schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.Polk County currently administers all vaccines at their state-run site in Bartow. The address is 1290 Golfview Avenue. Appointments can be made here Many Florida businesses are offering vaccinations via their pharmacies. Appointments can be made via the following companies' vaccination portals: CVS Walgreens , and Sam's Club