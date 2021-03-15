Florida lowered COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age. Here's where to get the shot in Central Florida.

Monday, March 15, 2021
The state of Florida officially loosened the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. All full or part-time residents age 60 or older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
The new requirements place those 60 and up in the same boat as the state's first-responders, healthcare workers, educators, childcare workers and immunocompromized adults. We've compiled a list of Central Florida locations where newly eligible residents of Central Florida can schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.
Orange County
- South Econ Park Gym
This FEMA-run, drive-thru site is operating on a first-come, first-served basis. It's located at the rec center in South Econ Community Park.
Polk County
Polk County currently administers all vaccines at their state-run site in Bartow. The address is 1290 Golfview Avenue. Appointments can be made here
.
Osceola County
- Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos
This site is open for appointments via the state vaccine portal. It's located at 1130 Simmons Road, Kissimmee.
- Mary Jane Arrington Gym & Aquatic Center
This site is offering 500 vaccinations a day on a first-come, first-served basis.It's located at 625 Country Club Dr, Poinciana.
Seminole County
Lake County
- St. Patrick Catholic Church
This site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. They also schedule appointments in the early morning hours for second doses.
- Amazon Distribution Site
This site is open Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The address is 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland.
- South Lake Hospital
This site is open for appointments only. The address is 1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont. Appointments can be made at (877) 321-2684.
Florida pharmacies and businesses
Many Florida businesses are offering vaccinations via their pharmacies. Appointments can be made via the following companies' vaccination portals: CVS
, Walmart
, Publix
, Winn-Dixie
, Walgreens
, and Sam's Club
.
