Monday, March 15, 2021

Florida lowered COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age. Here's where to get the shot in Central Florida.

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The state of Florida officially loosened the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. All full or part-time residents age 60 or older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The new requirements place those 60 and up in the same boat as the state's first-responders, healthcare workers, educators, childcare workers and immunocompromized adults. We've compiled a list of Central Florida locations where newly eligible residents of Central Florida can schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.




Orange County

  • South Econ Park Gym
    This FEMA-run, drive-thru site is operating on a first-come, first-served basis. It's located at the rec center in South Econ Community Park.
Location Details South Econ Community Park
3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail
East
Orlando, FL
Park
Map

Polk County

Polk County currently administers all vaccines at their state-run site in Bartow. The address is 1290 Golfview Avenue. Appointments can be made here.

Osceola County

  • Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos

    This site is open for appointments via the state vaccine portal. It's located at 1130 Simmons Road, Kissimmee.

  • Mary Jane Arrington Gym & Aquatic Center

    This site is offering 500 vaccinations a day on a first-come, first-served basis.It's located at 625 Country Club Dr, Poinciana.

Seminole County

  • Oviedo Mall

    The Oviedo Mall site is offering vaccines by appointment.
Location Details Oviedo Mall
1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd.
North
Oviedo, FL
Mall/Outlet
Map

Lake County


  • St. Patrick Catholic Church

    This site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. They also schedule appointments in the early morning hours for second doses.

Location Details St. Patrick Catholic Church of Mount Dora
6803 Old Highway 441
West
Mount Dora, FL
(352) 383-8556
Church
Map

Location Details AMC Lake Square 12
10401-015 US Hwy. 441 South
North
Leesburg, FL
Movie Theater (Commercial)
Map
  • Amazon Distribution Site

    This site is open Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The address is 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland.

  • South Lake Hospital

    This site is open for appointments only. The address is 1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont. Appointments can be made at (877) 321-2684.

Florida pharmacies and businesses

Many Florida businesses are offering vaccinations via their pharmacies. Appointments can be made via the following companies' vaccination portals: CVS, Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, and Sam's Club.

