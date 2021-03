Orange County opens new COVID-19 vaccination site at South Trail Branch Library

click to enlarge Adobe

A new state-sponsored vaccination site opened this morning at the South Trail Branch Library in Orange Blossom Center.The new vaccination site will be subject to state guidelines. That means that first responders, medically vulnerable people, healthcare workers and people over the age of 50 will be able to receive vaccinations at this location.The site is located at 4600 Orange Blossom Trail. The site will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and officials expect it to operate for 6 to 10 weeks, depending on supplies. The location is walk-up only.The county's site at the Convention Center is still accepting appointments that go beyond those qualifications to allow anyone over the age of 40