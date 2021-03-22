HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Orange County opens new COVID-19 vaccination site at South Trail Branch Library

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A new state-sponsored vaccination site opened this morning at the South Trail Branch Library in Orange Blossom Center.

The new vaccination site will be subject to state guidelines. That means that first responders, medically vulnerable people, healthcare workers and people over the age of 50 will be able to receive vaccinations at this location.



The site is located at 4600 Orange Blossom Trail.  The site will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and officials expect it to operate for 6 to 10 weeks, depending on supplies. The location is walk-up only.

The county's site at the Convention Center is still accepting appointments that go beyond those qualifications to allow anyone over the age of 40.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

