Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Largest White Castle in the world gets regular-sized sign
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM
The largest White Castle in the world
is inherently a site for comical juxtapositions. The chain's incredibly tiny burgers are bound to be dwarfed by the looming fast food outpost. We're not sure if that's what builders had in mind when they raised the upcoming location's sign over its soon-to-be home at the The Village at O-Town West, but the effect was there regardless.
That Orlando would be the home of the largest White Castle is no surprise. Overly large fast-food spots are a fixture on International Drive and the demand is certainly there. When White Castle launched a ghost kitchen
offering delivery earlier this year, enthusiasm was so great that it overwhelmed the staff and caused the company to scrap the project
. The company plans to be ready when the new location opens, however. They hope to hire as many as 120 employees for the cavernous White Castle.
The 4,567 square-foot restaurant still doesn't have an opening date, but they plan to open before the spring is out.
Tags: White Castle, fast food, Image
