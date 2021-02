Orlando White Castle site down immediately as customers rush to order takeout

click to enlarge photo courtesy of White Castle

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings likes a slider

Hey Orlando, you really, really, really like White Castle.Last week we wrote about the groundbreaking of the giant new White Castle restaurant opening in the Village at O-Town West, and mentioned that they'd opened a ghost kitchen in the meantime.We told you that delivery was available in a 15-minute radius of the kitchen, near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive, or you could order online from whitecastle.com/orlando and pick up your own.Apparently a lot of you did that all at once, so much so that they had to pause orders. We reached out to White Castle's reps and here was their response:“We knew the first day for our White Castle virtual kitchen would be big — and it has been even bigger than expected! We did pause on-line ordering to make certain we’re able to take great care of all of our customer orders. We anticipate being ‘live’ again soon. Thanks to all for their patience. We’re looking forward to satisfying White Castle cravings here in the days, months and years to come.”Tomorrow is another day.