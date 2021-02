White Castle will get in on the 'ghost kitchen' action in Orlando next week

click image Photo courtesy White Castle/Facebook

White Castle is already on track to open their largest free-standing location in the world here in Orlando later this year, and now they've announced plans to bring more immediate slider action to Central Florida with the opening of a ghost kitchen next week.On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the virtual doors of a White Castle delivery service will swing wide open. With a kitchen based near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive, the Castle-curious can order from a " Craver favorites " menu. Delivery orders can be placed through Uber Eats, but have to be within a "15 minute delivery radius."Takeout orders can be done directly through White Castle's website Meanwhile, ground was broken on White Castle's 4,567 square-foot mega locale at the Village at O-Town West in late November, with a 2021 opening date still TBA.