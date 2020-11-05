HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Tip Jar

White Castle to break ground on massive Orlando outpost this month

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WHITE CASLTE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy White Caslte/Facebook
Tiny hamburger time grows ever nearer for Orlando.

Construction will begin on Orlando's first branch of the famed fast-food chain White Castle – also set to be the largest free-standing White Castle in the WORLD – with a groundbreaking on Thursday, Nov. 19.



The 4,567 square-foot restaurant – complete with indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-through lanes – will be located at the Village at O-Town West, a mixed-use development at the intersection of Palm and Daryl Carter parkways.

The Orlando White Castle is on track to open in 2021, adding 120 jobs to the area, as well as countless miniature sandwiches.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  2. Brightline plans to create high-speed passenger rail lines connecting Orlando to Miami — here's how Read More

  3. After spending $6 million to raise Florida's minimum wage, John Morgan says he's done with politics Read More

  4. One in seven Orlando Disney employees will be laid off by New Year's Eve Read More

  5. Universal Orlando announces new 'Endless Summer Resort' to open on-site in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation