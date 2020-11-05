Thursday, November 5, 2020
White Castle to break ground on massive Orlando outpost this month
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Photo courtesy White Caslte/Facebook
Tiny hamburger time grows ever nearer for Orlando.
Construction will begin on Orlando's first branch of the famed fast-food chain White Castle – also set to be the largest free-standing White Castle in the WORLD
– with a groundbreaking on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The 4,567 square-foot restaurant – complete with indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-through lanes – will be located at the Village at O-Town West, a mixed-use development at the intersection of Palm and Daryl Carter parkways.
The Orlando White Castle is on track to open in 2021, adding 120 jobs to the area, as well as countless miniature sandwiches.
