Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

If you're not feeling very romantic this Valentine's Day, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is looking for anyone looking to shed some old, dead "partner" weight and here's how. – LINK We like to do our own taste testing, but when it comes to big game food, we sent out the experts. Here is the Bite Squad's list of football favs. – LINK Cheers to two local eateries selected by Yelp for their new national list, "Ones to Watch 2021: Black-Owned Food Businesses." – LINK