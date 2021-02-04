Thursday, February 4, 2021
Madame Tussauds Orlando offers free admission and relationship closure on Valentine's Day
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Photo courtesy Madame Tussauds Orlando/Facebook
They've got a license for closure
If you're looking for romantic closure and
the company of a legion of lifelike wax figures this Valentine's Day, Madame Tussauds Orlando
has got your number.
The wax museum on International Drive is offering a Valentine's Day promotion
where free admission will be offered on Feb. 14-15, and all you have to do is one little thing: let go of those photos of your ex that you've been holding on to for too long.
Simply show up at Madame Tussaud's on that Sunday or Monday and let an employee either shred a physical photo or delete a digital photo from your phone — and then you'll be free to spend the day with reasonable facsimiles of Hollywood stars, instead of wallowing in possibly unhealthy memories.
Madame Tussauds Orlando is open
from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. the following Monday.
