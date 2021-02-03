Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Two Orlando eateries place on Yelp’s national list of Black-owned restaurants to watch
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
-
StreetWise Urban Food
Congratulations are in order for two Orlando-area eateries included in
Yelp's new national list "Ones to Watch 2021: Black-Owned Food Businesses
."
Chicken Fire on East Colonial Drive and StreetWise Urban Food in Belle Isle are each now certified #OnesToWatch on the popular review site's new "guide to highly rated and popular Black-owned businesses."
If you haven't had the pleasure yet, Kwame Boakye's Chicken Fire
serves up Nashville-style hot (and hotter) chicken, while Streetwise Urban Food
offers classic fare with inventive flair courtesy chef Peterson Pierre.
Check out the full list in map format through Yelp
.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
-
Chicken Fire
–
