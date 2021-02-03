Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Check out the top 10 Super Bowl snack faves in Florida via Bite Squad's rankings
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Buffalo Wild Wings/Facebook
-
Spoiler Alert
It's Super Bowl season and if you're interested in some stats and rankings about the truly important staples of game day — snacks! — then Bite Squad
has got you covered.
The food delivery app has crunched the data and released the top 10 most popular food delivery items in Florida on Super Bowl Sunday. And the competition is fierce.
Are you ready for the food list? (Spoiler — wings were the MVPs again):
1. Wings
2. Chips + dip
3. Fries
4. Pizza
5. Flautas
6. Mozzarella sticks
7. Salad
8. Onion rings
9. Pad Thai
10. Miso soup
Congratulations to pad thai and miso soup for those strong surprise showings. We can't believe salad dominated onion rings so thoroughly. See you all at the Puppy Bowl.
–
