Check out the top 10 Super Bowl snack faves in Florida via Bite Squad's rankings

Spoiler Alert

It's Super Bowl season and if you're interested in some stats and rankings about the truly important staples of game day — snacks! — then Bite Squad has got you covered.The food delivery app has crunched the data and released the top 10 most popular food delivery items in Florida on Super Bowl Sunday. And the competition is fierce.Are you ready for the food list? (Spoiler — wings were the MVPs again):1. Wings2. Chips + dip3. Fries4. Pizza5. Flautas6. Mozzarella sticks7. Salad8. Onion rings9. Pad Thai10. Miso soupCongratulations to pad thai and miso soup for those strong surprise showings. We can't believe salad dominated onion rings so thoroughly. See you all at the Puppy Bowl.