Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who is COVID-positive. – LINK The good news is that a vaccine doesn't seem to far off. In preparation, Orange County has purchased a bunch of cold storage space and here's why. – LINK With Thanksgiving just over a week away, what are your plans? Since I always host our family dinner, I decided I would get tested for Covid, along with my co-host Chad Pitt. Chad is driving north to see family. Just in case you forgot to plan ahead, there's a company in town offering last-minute Covid testing. – LINK