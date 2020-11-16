HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, November 16, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who is COVID-positive. – LINK



The good news is that a vaccine doesn't seem to far off. In preparation, Orange County has purchased a bunch of cold storage space and here's why. – LINK

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, what are your plans? Since I always host our family dinner, I decided I would get tested for Covid, along with my co-host Chad Pitt. Chad is driving north to see family. Just in case you forgot to plan ahead, there's a company in town offering last-minute Covid testing. – LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



