Orange County leaders buy cold storage to be ready for potential COVID-19 vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine might not be ready just yet, but Orange County is already taking steps to have ready the necessary cold storage space that will be needed when the time comes.As first reported by the Orlando Business Journal Orange County government has spent $67,000 on a freezer, refrigerator, and ultra-cold freezer that will potentially be able to store up to 150,000 does of vaccine.During a press conference on Thursday , Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that he wants the county to model the way for other counties and municipalities by having infrastructure and a plan in place to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine far ahead of the arrival of the actual vaccine.This good news was contrasted by Demings disclosing that Orange County this week passed the 50,000 mark in total positive caronavirus cases reported to date. And 600 Orange County residents died from it.At that same press conference, Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks later said that first doses of a vaccine arriving in Orange County would most likely to to health care workers and first responders. So local residents should be patient during the gradual rollout."Even if we get hundreds of thousands of doses at one time, it certainly is going take some time to offer those doses and vaccinate our entire population," said Banks.