Orlando company to offer last-minute rapid COVID-19 testing on holiday 'eves'

The holidays are almost here (how!?), and a lot of people are going to be traveling and hosting or attending get-togethers with family and friends, pandemic be damned.For those wanting to take a precautionary measure at the last possible second, an Orlando company will be doing rapid COVID-19 on the crunch-time dates of Thanksgiving "eve" (Nov. 25), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). COVID Testing LLC is offering the serology test (a blood sample) and PCR test (a nasal swab); the company will return results for the serology test within 15 minutes and the PCR test within 24 hours.Information on COVID Testing LLC's locations and hours can be found here.For those gifted in the pre-planning department, Orange County Health Services is offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing for Orange County residents at Barnett Park starting this very week and running through the end of 2020.