Florida Sen. Rick Scott to self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure on Friday

After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.



I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced over the weekend that he would be "quarantining immediately" after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.Scott posted on his Twitter Saturday that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. Scott was tested for COVID on Saturday morning and the results were negative, but he said he would still be quarantining "out of an abundance of caution."This is Scott's second time in self-quarantine. Back in March he quarantined after attending a Miami event with a Brazilian diplomat who tested positive for COVID-19.This news come as Florida's total cases of COVID-19 continue to spike, with over 885,000 total cases and 17,518 Florida resident deaths at the time of writing.