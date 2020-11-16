Florida Sen. Rick Scott to self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure on Friday

This is Scott's second time in self-quarantine. Back in March he quarantined after attending a Miami event with a Brazilian diplomat who tested positive for COVID-19.
After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020
I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining.
