Universal Orlando just canceled Halloween Horror Nights

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

Universal Orlando posted to their website and social media channels on Friday that Halloween Horror Nights 2020 has been canceled:"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year," the post reads."Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe." Massive changes were planned to make this year's event, scheduled for Sept. 10 to Nov. 1., safer in the face of the coronavirus pandemic — but the mounting daily toll in Florida certainly affected the decision.The state's report on Thursday reached a record-high 173 deaths from the prior day. Friday's newly reported fatalities were 135.Online auditions ended on Monday to find scare-actors to staff the event "We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."Walt Disney World canceled the 2020 edition of their annual Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party add-on back on June 19.