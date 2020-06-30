CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Orlando haunted attraction Dark Horizon cancels their 2020 Halloween season due to coronavirus

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM

Upstart local haunted attraction Dark Horizon announced via Facebook on Monday that they will be canceling their entire 2020 Halloween season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is with heavy hearts that we can now confirm the 2020 season of Dark Horizon: Point of No Return (Orlando, FL) has officially been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in line with federal, state and local guidelines," read the announcement on Facebook.

"As always, maintaining the safety and security of our guests, actors and crew is of the utmost importance," said Dark Horizon organizers, before promising that they would be back in 2021.



Dark Horizon, from the California-based Epic Entertainment Group known best for their cutting-edge Long Beach haunt Dark Harbor, debuted in Orlando last year to very positive local reaction. Our own Seth Kubersky predicted that "Dark Horizon is positioning itself to become Orlando’s second-biggest Halloween event" last year.

Dark Horizon joins another local Halloween-themed attraction, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, in being postponed until 2021.

Sometimes real life has more jump-scares than a haunted house. 

