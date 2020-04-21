Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Studios

Marcellis. "This feels very much like an attempt to pull in a young demo as much as a mainstream demo."



He also noted that the focus on more original concepts could also pay off for Universal.



"Of course, no HHN celebration is complete without the amazing original houses they bring every year. The possibility of a heavy focus on past icons has the potential of some amazing concepts that could result in mazes that get talked about for years to come."

