Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works

Marcellis. "This feels very much like an attempt to pull in a young demo as much as a mainstream demo."



He also noted that the focus on more original concepts could also pay off for Universal.



"Of course, no HHN celebration is complete without the amazing original houses they bring every year. The possibility of a heavy focus on past icons has the potential of some amazing concepts that could result in mazes that get talked about for years to come."



Despite coronavirus wrecking the economy, Universal still looks to be moving forward with Halloween Horror Nights, though this year may be the most unique one yet.The annual event that began at Universal Studios Florida thirty years ago is now a global phenomenon and has become one of the most highly attended Halloween events in the world. Blockbuster film franchises are brought to life in stunning detail inside some of the most imaginative haunted houses. Early speculation has this year’s event at Universal Orlando looking not that different than previous years, with ten houses, five scare zones and one large stage show. The Academy of Villains dance company is rumored to be returning for a brand-new stage show in the Fear Factor Live theater and being joined by a second lagoon-based fountain show.The rumored themes for the houses, or mazes as fans call them, for this year point to Universal leaning more on original concepts and less upon third-party franchises. With rival Disney now owning the Fox catalog and with Warner Brothers creating their own Halloween event not far from Universal Studios Hollywood, it comes as no surprise these third-party opportunities aren’t as prevalent anymore.This year may see a maze based on Beetlejuice, and one themed to Netflix’sis also rumored . Universal saw massive success with Netflix’s. That success has likely cemented a relationship between the two companies for the foreseeable future with rumors of a return ofin the coming years alongside other Netflix franchises.With the limited amount of third-party intellectual properties, Universal looks to be going a different route. Rumors have persisted for months regarding pop superstar Billie Eilish being involved with the event. It’s still unclear exactly what will come from the collaboration, but as of now, the most substantial rumors point to her music being featured in a maze based on the classic Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein and Bride of Dracula. Kenny Marcellis of the theme parks and pop culture-focused podcast Grim Grinning Hosts is a Halloween Horror Nights superfan who regularly discusses the latest rumors on multiple podcasts . He toldwhy the addition of a pop music celebrity might be a smart one for Universal."Adding the soundtrack by Billie Eilish is an interesting move, and I would be excited to see the end result. Billie Eilish is very mainstream. Yes, they have gone mainstream in the past for sure. The difference is it was very mainstream in the Rock scene with performers like Slash, from Guns N Roses, or Alice Cooper," said