Monday is your deadline to audition for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

If you're looking for a job that'sterrifying, Universal Orlando is hiring talent right now for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, despite an increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across Central Florida in recent weeks.The local institution that's been ruining visitors' pants since 1991 needs all the fresh new blood, or talent, it can sink its claws into. Universal is looking for haunted house and street performers, called "scareactors," and is accepting application auditions online through Monday.You don't need any performing experience, just a video, headshot, full-length photo and résumé — and maybe a really healthy immune system. You also have to have a "slender to athletic" build, and be within specific height ranges from under five feet tall to over six feet.The "scare zones" and haunted houses are still undisclosed for 2020, but rumors point to a Beetlejuice-themed maze or maybe even a soundtrack by Billie Eilish.This year won't be like past years, of course, with new pandemic restrictions in place since the park reopened in June, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and reduced capacity. Even with those safety precautions, it's a pretty scary time to be interacting with crowds of people.Considering some Japanese theme parks have banned guests from screaming on rollercoasters , Universal is hoping to find people willing to induce shrieks of terror on select nights from Sept. 10 to Nov. 1."Enter terrifying haunted houses, inspired by the biggest names in fear," promises the HHN website . "You’re never quite sure if your spine is tingling with dread or sheer excitement."Fortunately, for now, the CDC does not list a tingling spine as one of the COVID-19 symptoms