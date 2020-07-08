New interactive map tracks police violence at peaceful protests nationwide, including in Orlando

click to enlarge Screenshot via 846policebrutality.com

Orlando Police officers use tear gas on a protester

Since the recent protests began, reports of law enforcement officers using excessive force have been reported across the country, and now a new interactive map shows how bad it is both nationally and here in Orlando.

The crowdsourced map — created from a megathread on the subreddit /r/2020PoliceBrutality before making it into a GitHub repository — allows users to contribute any known evidence of police brutality since the start of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

“We will document examples of the use of excessive force, as well as other misconduct, by law enforcement officers during the 2020 protests sparked by the death of George Floyd,” the project’s mission statement reads. “Our goal in doing this is to assist journalists, politicians, prosecutors, activists and concerned citizens who can use the evidence accumulated here for political campaigns, news reporting, public education and prosecution of criminal police officers.”

Nationally, as of publication, there are 574 recorded use of force incidents shown on the interactive site. Each of the map’s recorded events consist of either social media evidence, video and or media sources. The six total Orlando incidents currently listed are in the form of one or more videos posted to Twitter. They include:

June 1, 2020: Police use excessive force during an arrest (source)



(source) May 31, 2020: Police tackle & pepper spray peaceful protestors (source)



(source) June 1, 2020: Police tackle injured man leaving protest (source, source)



(source, source) June 1, 2020: Police shove protestors with bikes (source, source)



(source, source) June 1, 2020: Police fire on protesters outside city hall ("with teargas, flash-bangs, and what sounds like rubber bullets") (source)



(source) June 2, 2020: Woman stopped by police while leaving protest; police break her car window (source and at Orlando Weekly)