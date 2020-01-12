Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando cop censured for using taser on teenage bicyclist

Posted By on Sun, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF ORLANDO POLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE
  • Screenshot of Orlando Police body camera footage
Orlando Police consider tasing someone on a bicycle excessive force, "except in cases of aggressive resistance."

In May, Officer Peter Meier tasered a 19-year-old boy fleeing on a bike. The young man of color fell and skidded on the ground, as seen in body camera footage released in a report by Orlando Sentinel. For breaking OPD's force policy, Meier was punished with a written censure following an Internal Affairs investigation in October.

Meier told investigators that he saw the teen, who was with two other young men biking May 5 at Oak Ridge Road and Millenia Boulevard near Millenia, pop a wheelie through the intersection.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF ORLANDO POLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE
  • Screenshot of Orlando Police body camera footage
In response to the wheelie, Meier said he flashed his patrol lights and called over the teens, but they rode away. He pursued them in his squad car, adding that he attempted to drive in front of the teen bicyclists and block them three to five times, but they kept riding around him. Meier called for backup.

Recently released body camera footage worn by both officers shows at least two squad cars swerving around one 19-year-old. Then Meier gets out of his car and chases the teen. Just as the teen turns his bike away from Meier and begins to ride away, Meier pulls out his taser and hits the teen, who falls to the ground, sustaining cuts and abdomen wounds from the taser prongs.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF ORLANDO POLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE
  • Screenshot of Orlando Police body camera footage
In his report, Meier said the teen slowed down his bike and stood on his pedals in a posture suggesting "flight on foot was imminent to escape or fight," reported the Sentinel.



Meier's description of events, which starkly contradict camera footage, was good enough to get an approval for use of force by Sgt. Luis Suero. But after watching body cam video, Lt. Andre Tankovich initiated the internal investigation. Tankovich said the teen "appeared to be in continuous motion on the bicycle when Officer Meier deployed his Taser... [and] cause[d] the subject to fall on the ground."

Another teen in the group of bike riders was tased, but there's no word yet on whether OPD is investigating that use of force.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Smyrna Beach officer resigns after flashing a gun in a bar argument Read More

  2. Orlando's Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine makes Yelp's top 100 places to eat in America Read More

  3. Medical Marijuana Employee Protection Act aims to protect Florida workers Read More

  4. Twice this week, Central Florida bystanders stepped in to apprehend sexual-assault suspects Read More

  5. Video shows a man firing an AR-style rifle on the street in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation