Bodycam footage released of Orange County Sheriff's deputy smashing woman's car window

click to enlarge Screenshot from Orange County Sheriff's body cam footage

On Wednesday evening (June 3), an Orange County Sheriff's deputy smashed a woman's car window near an Orlando "Justice for George Floyd" protest, after he said the woman was impeding traffic by stopping her vehicle with its hazard lights on. The stop was near Curry Ford Road and Chickasaw Trail.

After being taken to the hospital with cuts and minor injuries, the driver was not arrested.

The driver claimed that she was "not doing anything besides driving," after the deputy asked her to "get out of the car." One of the deputies stated she was committing a traffic violation and that she "was being detained." The driver kept her window barely open and did not get out of the car. The deputy then stated that she needed to get out of the car, "or we're going to remove you out of the car, your choice."

Sheriff Mina is briefing the media regarding video of a traffic stop circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/tVcmk8uKUB — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 4, 2020

As the driver did not step out of the car, the officer proceeded to reach through the window and inside the car as the driver attempted to roll up the window. The driver screamed and then the deputy hit the car window with his baton until it shattered. In the video, glass is seen flying onto the driver and into the passenger seat.



The driver sustained minor cuts to her face. While in the deputies' car, she stated, "I need help, I'm bleeding, I need an ambulance." The deputy called for rescue and she was transported to the hospital.



Orlando Weekly received video of this event from the driver's point of view on Thursday. It is embedded below. Content warning: shattering glass, extremely close POV.



