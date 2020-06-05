Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, June 5, 2020

Bodycam footage released of Orange County Sheriff's deputy smashing woman's car window

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S BODY CAM FOOTAGE
  • Screenshot from Orange County Sheriff's body cam footage

On Wednesday evening (June 3), an Orange County Sheriff's deputy smashed a woman's car window near an Orlando "Justice for George Floyd" protest, after he said the woman was impeding traffic by stopping her vehicle with its hazard lights on. The stop was near Curry Ford Road and Chickasaw Trail.

After being taken to the hospital with cuts and minor injuries, the driver was not arrested.

The driver claimed that she was "not doing anything besides driving," after the deputy asked her to "get out of the car." One of the deputies stated she was committing a traffic violation and that she "was being detained." The driver kept her window barely open and did not get out of the car. The deputy then stated that she needed to get out of the car, "or we're going to remove you out of the car, your choice."

As the driver did not step out of the car, the officer proceeded to reach through the window and inside the car as the driver attempted to roll up the window. The driver screamed and then the deputy hit the car window with his baton until it shattered. In the video, glass is seen flying onto the driver and into the passenger seat.

The driver sustained minor cuts to her face. While in the deputies' car, she stated, "I need help, I'm bleeding, I need an ambulance." The deputy called for rescue and she was transported to the hospital.

Orlando Weekly received video of this event from the driver's point of view on Thursday. It is embedded below. Content warning: shattering glass, extremely close POV.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina stated in a press conference(Video of his statement can be seen embedded above.)  on Thursday that he found the video "very troubling" and that he has opened an inquiry into the incident. (Video of his statement can be seen embedded above.) Mina agreed that "there could've been a little more time to help maybe de-escalate the situation." A body-camera video and the sheriff's reports were released speedily, as Mina says that he wants to "remain as transparent as possible."

You can watch the video, provided to Orlando Weekly, below. Content warning: shattering glass, blood.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

