Some Orlando area venues attempt to reopen despite new curfews in place

click to enlarge Photo by Ian Suarez for Orlando Weekly

Audience at Motion City Soundtrack's House of Blues show

With Gov. DeSantis' announcement earlier this week that the Phase 2 reopening of Florida is going full steam ahead effective now – which included bars and clubs at a reduced capacity – some local venues are attempting to reopen while complying with social distancing rules and curfews put in place by Orlando and Orange County.

Orange County is currently under a 10 p.m. curfew and Downtown Orlando is under a tighter 8 p.m. nightly curfew – both with no set expiration date – in an ongoing attempt to deter the large and peaceful anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city, spurred by the killing of George Floyd. The 8 p.m. curfew zone shuts off downtown's bustling nightlife almost completely, but businesses outside this zone don't seem to have it much better.

The House of Blues reopened on June 1 (as part of Disney Springs's phased reopening) with their emphasis now on the restaurant and bar, though they do host live music on their front porch. There are currently a slate of new safety procedures in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic included reduced capacity, social distancing recommendations and sanitizing stations. House of Blues is closing at 7 p.m. nightly to comply with Orange County's curfew.

If you do go out this weekend, please wear a mask and tip your bartenders beyond exorbitantly.



