Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

The Heard

Some Orlando area venues attempt to reopen despite new curfews in place

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge Audience at Motion City Soundtrack's House of Blues show - PHOTO BY IAN SUAREZ FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Ian Suarez for Orlando Weekly
  • Audience at Motion City Soundtrack's House of Blues show

With Gov. DeSantis' announcement earlier this week that the Phase 2 reopening of Florida is going full steam ahead effective now  which included bars and clubs at a reduced capacity  some local venues are attempting to reopen while complying with social distancing rules and curfews put in place by Orlando and Orange County.

Orange County is currently under a 10 p.m. curfew and Downtown Orlando is under a tighter 8 p.m. nightly curfew  both with no set expiration date – in an ongoing attempt to deter the large and peaceful anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city, spurred by the killing of George Floyd. The 8 p.m. curfew zone shuts off downtown's bustling nightlife almost completely, but businesses outside this zone don't seem to have it much better.

The House of Blues reopened on June 1 (as part of Disney Springs's phased reopening) with their emphasis now on the restaurant and bar, though they do host live music on their front porch. There are currently a slate of new safety procedures in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic included reduced capacity, social distancing recommendations and sanitizing stations. House of Blues is closing at 7 p.m. nightly to comply with Orange County's curfew.

Venue and bar Will's Pub more or less fully reopens today. Will's had for the last few weeks been operating as a package store with to-go cocktails and then set up limited outdoor seating for the Sushi & Seoul food truck. Now Will's and Indies' bars are both open for business with hours from 4-9 p.m., an earlier close due to the curfew. Owner Will Walker promises reduced capacity for social distancing indoors, outdoor seating open, and regular cleaning of surfaces throughout the night. There is no live music planned for the near future.

Beloved Mills 50 dive bar and DIY haven Uncle Lou's is re-opening this afternoon with new safety rules in place, no shows planned for the near future, and reduced hours due to the 10 p.m. curfew.

The Abbey, covered in an earlier blog, opened in May with reduced hours and safety measures in place, with the bar and kitchen open, and sporadic local live music.

Concert venues the Beacham, Hard Rock Live, Haven Lounge, Timucua Arts Foundation, the Social, Plaza Live (though they are hosting food trucks in their parking lost regularly), and the Amway Center remain closed.

If you do go out this weekend, please wear a mask and tip your bartenders beyond exorbitantly.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor Read More

  3. As Florida's Phase 2 reopening begins, state records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Read More

  4. Mayor Demings throws cold water on speculation Orlando is a possible host city for the Republican National Convention Read More

  5. Amazon announces regional air hub in Lakeland, as New York employees file lawsuit over unsafe working conditions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation