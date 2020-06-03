Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RON DESANTIS/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Ron DeSantis/Facebook

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase 2 of Florida's economic reopening will begin on Friday, while speaking at a press conference at Universal City Walk in Orlando.

"We are really fortunate in the state of Florida across the 64 counties," DeSantis said. "I think it'll give people in Florida more opportunities."

Bars and pubs may on Friday operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and at full capacity outdoors, and entertainment businesses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50 percent capacity beginning on Friday as well. Personal service businesses such as tattoo parlors may reopen as well, and people can begin gathering in groups of 50 or less, starting Friday.

DeSantis discussed widespread coronavirus testing, the nursing home response, antibody testing, theme parks, hospitalizations and the Florida university system hosting a June 23 presentation with plans for reopening.

He said there has been a 50 percent reduction in intensive care unit hospitalizations from April 12 to June 2, and over one million Florida residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Florida now has over 58,700 total positive cases of coronavirus and over 2,500 deaths across the state, according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard.

DeSantis also announced on Tuesday that he had issued an executive order to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until July 1 that expired that same day on Tuesday.

This comes after the latest announcements for gyms to open at limited capacity on Monday May 18 along with barbershops and malls that opened earlier now at 50 percent capacity.  

The United States, including Orlando has been under Fire recently over protests against police brutality and the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd under the knee of now-former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin who is now facing third-degree murder charges.

DeSantis tweeted his thanks on Tuesday to law enforcement throughout the state and reported that over the past 24 hours there have been no significant law enforcement or civilian injuries due to protests and no widespread property damage.
Tuesday night saw Orlando Police close roads and ask for people to stay away from the area after a large crowd of over 2,000 protesters took to downtown to march. After a day of peaceful protests, Orlando Police tweeted a statement after the 10 p.m. curfew (and far past the 8 p.m. downtown curfew) that demonstrators had thrown rocks and water bottles at police and were forced to use smoke and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Orlando Police have had to deploy tear gas on multiple nights of demonstrations throughout the week.

"Florida won't tolerate rioting looting or violence," DeSantis said at the Wednesday, June 3, press conference. "How in the hell could you get away with doing that tactic and sure enough in the state of Florida you cannot."

28 arrests were made in Orlando, an officer suffered injuries after being hit with rocks but will recover, vandalism at a bank and ATM were reported after protests throughout the city, DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced 500 national guard have been authorized toward the capital.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

