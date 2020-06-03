Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday

click to enlarge Screenshot via Ron DeSantis/Facebook

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase 2 of Florida's economic reopening will begin on Friday, while speaking at a press conference at Universal City Walk in Orlando.

"We are really fortunate in the state of Florida across the 64 counties," DeSantis said. "I think it'll give people in Florida more opportunities."

Bars and pubs may on Friday operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and at full capacity outdoors, and entertainment businesses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50 percent capacity beginning on Friday as well. Personal service businesses such as tattoo parlors may reopen as well, and people can begin gathering in groups of 50 or less, starting Friday.

DeSantis discussed widespread coronavirus testing, the nursing home response, antibody testing, theme parks, hospitalizations and the Florida university system hosting a June 23 presentation with plans for reopening.



He said there has been a 50 percent reduction in intensive care unit hospitalizations from April 12 to June 2, and over one million Florida residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of local officials, law enforcement, @FLGuard, and Florida Highway Patrol @FLHSMV, over the past 24 hours @fdlepio reports no significant civilian or law enforcement injuries and no widespread property damage. My full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/40bZPIvH52 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 2, 2020