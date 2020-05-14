Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Sushi & Seoul returns to Will's Pub, now with socially distanced dining area

Thu, May 14, 2020

click image PHOTO COURTESY SUSHI & SEOUL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Sushi & Seoul/Facebook
The Sushi & Seoul food truck in front of Will's Pub used to be a familiar sight most nights, doing a brisk business feeding gig attendees at Will's and the cocktail crowd at Indies. We know that all of that is a no-go for a while, but hopefully devotees of Sushi & Seoul's rolls will be heartened by the return of Sushi & Seoul to Mills 50 with a dedicated  and socially distanced  outdoor dining area in the Dirty Laundry space at Will's.

Sushi & Soul will be serving up their fine fare Thursday t0 Sunday from noon-8 p.m. at Will's Pub, and while take-out might be the best option, if you feel like doing some lingering, the folks at Will's and S&S whipped up a small, curtained clutch of dining tables with a good deal of separation from the looks of it.



Sushi & Seoul has also reopened at Celery City Craft in Sanford.

click to enlarge Sushi & Seoul's new dining area at Will's - PHOTO COURTESY WILL WALKER
  • Photo courtesy Will Walker
  • Sushi & Seoul's new dining area at Will's

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

