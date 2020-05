Sushi & Seoul returns to Will's Pub, now with socially distanced dining area

click image Photo courtesy Sushi & Seoul/Facebook

–

–

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Will Walker

Sushi & Seoul's new dining area at Will's

The Sushi & Seoul food truck in front of Will's Pub used to be a familiar sight most nights, doing a brisk business feeding gig attendees at Will's and the cocktail crowd at Indies. We know that all of that is a no-go for a while, but hopefully devotees of Sushi & Seoul's rolls will be heartened by the return of Sushi & Seoul to Mills 50 with a dedicatedand socially distancedoutdoor dining area in the Dirty Laundry space at Will's.Sushi & Soul will be serving up their fine fare Thursday t0 Sunday from noon-8 p.m. at Will's Pub, and while take-out might be the best option, if you feel like doing some lingering, the folks at Will's and S&S whipped up a small, curtained clutch of dining tables with a good deal of separation from the looks of it.Sushi & Seoul has also reopened at Celery City Craft in Sanford.