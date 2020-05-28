Orlando venue the Abbey reopens today and through the weekend

In line with the continued reopening of the state, Orlando venue the Abbey announced yesterday via their Facebook page that they are opening their doors today and through the weekend, with food, cocktails and, yes, even live music on offer through the weekend.
As of this writing the Abbey will be open with modified hours today from 5-9 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Local musician Adam Moreno will be playing live sets at the Abbey all four days. There will also be a blood drive out front on Friday.
The Abbey's management promised in the same post an aggressive sanitizing regime and social distancing policies in place, with an emphasis on patrons also abiding by these same rules. So be mindful, everyone.
