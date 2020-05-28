Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Orlando venue the Abbey reopens today and through the weekend

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE ABBEY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy The Abbey/Facebook

In line with the continued reopening of the state, Orlando venue the Abbey announced yesterday via their Facebook page that they are opening their doors today and through the weekend, with food, cocktails and, yes, even live music on offer through the weekend.

As of this writing the Abbey will be open with modified hours today from 5-9 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Local musician Adam Moreno will be playing live sets at the Abbey all four days. There will also be a blood drive out front on Friday.

The Abbey's management promised in the same post an aggressive sanitizing regime and social distancing policies in place, with an emphasis on patrons also abiding by these same rules. So be mindful, everyone.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

