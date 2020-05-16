Second phase of Disney Springs reopening set for May 27

Disney Springs announced new steps for their phased reopening, including three Disney-owned and operated stores and venues scheduled to reopen on May 27.
Those are World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (mobile order) and the Marketplace Co-Op.
The 45-year-old outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex, begins the first phased reopening on May 20, with some third-party-operated restaurants and merchants. This is the first scheduled reopening of WDW's own shops.
In a Saturday blog post titled, "Welcome Back! Here’s what you need to know about the phased reopening of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort," the complex's vice president Matt Simon said, "rest assured, there is plenty of magic awaiting you at Disney Springs – it just may feel a bit different than before."
Guests do indeed need to know more before heading over. Here are just a few items:
All surface parking lots will be closed, and guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages during the reopening. The number of entrances to Disney Springs is reduced to four locations: the Orange and Lime Garages, the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and the ride-share location.
All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, "will be required to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting Disney Springs," at all times except when sitting at a dining table. Guests are advised to bring enough for everyone in their group. Guests will be also temperature screened, with those exceeding 100.4 degrees denied entry, along with their guests.
The number of guests on property will be limited to increase social distancing room, which will be aided by markings and physical barriers. They've increased their cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas, too, and are encouraging cashless transactions.
"I understand this is a great deal of change to absorb, and I speak for all of us at Walt Disney World in thanking you for your cooperation and patience during this initial phase," wrote Simon. "Today’s world is different, and it’s going to require a shared responsibility, with everyone doing their part."