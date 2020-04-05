It took a global pandemic, but Publix will finally offer Apple Pay at stores

click to enlarge Adobe

In an effort to keep fingers off keypads during the coronavirus outbreak, Publix announced Friday that they’re finally accepting Apple Pay and other forms of mobile payment.

In a statement released April 2, the Lakeland-based grocer said it will roll out contactless payments including Apple, Google and Samsung options at all of its store locations by April 4.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in the statement. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Earlier this week, Publix said they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus, and allow some employees to wear gloves and masks.

The company also previously announced that that would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.