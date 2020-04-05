Tip Jar

Sunday, April 5, 2020

It took a global pandemic, but Publix will finally offer Apple Pay at stores

Posted By on Sun, Apr 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM

ADOBE
  • Adobe

In an effort to keep fingers off keypads during the coronavirus outbreak, Publix announced Friday that they’re finally accepting Apple Pay and other forms of mobile payment.

In a statement released April 2, the Lakeland-based grocer said it will roll out contactless payments including Apple, Google and Samsung options at all of its store locations by April 4. 

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in the statement. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Earlier this week, Publix said they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus, and allow some employees to wear gloves and masks

The company also previously announced that that would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.


— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

