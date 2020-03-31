Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Publix now says they will offer paid sick leave for employees who test positive for coronavirus
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM
Over the last week, three Publix employees
have tested positive for coronavirus, and today the Lakeland-area grocer says they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus.
Speaking with Creative Loafing Tamp Bay
, Publix Director of Communication Maria Brous said employees at all locations who test positive for coronavirus will now get 14 days of paid sick leave to quarantine and recover from the illness.
Yesterday, Brous released a statement saying that Publix is also changing its policy to allow masks and gloves
as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them.
Typically, only full-time Publix employees receive paid sick leave.
This announcement came a week after the company said they would also install plexiglass barriers
at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
