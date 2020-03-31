Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Bloggytown

Publix now says they will offer paid sick leave for employees who test positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge publix-deli-full-fb.jpg
Over the last week, three Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and today the Lakeland-area grocer says they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus.

Speaking with Creative Loafing Tamp Bay, Publix Director of Communication Maria Brous said employees at all locations who test positive for coronavirus will now get 14 days of paid sick leave to quarantine and recover from the illness.

Yesterday, Brous released a statement saying that Publix is also changing its policy to allow masks and gloves as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them.

Typically, only full-time Publix employees receive paid sick leave.



This announcement came a week after the company said they would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. Disney really has no clue what to expect, but neither does anyone else Read More

  3. Coronavirus is forcing Florida-based cruise lines to face the consequences of their shady business practices Read More

  4. Central Florida megachurch makes headlines again for packed Sunday services Read More

  5. 'Shameful': Orlando state representatives hammer DeSantis on state's unemployment website Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation