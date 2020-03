Publix now says they will offer paid sick leave for employees who test positive for coronavirus

Over the last week, three Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and today the Lakeland-area grocer says they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus.Speaking with, Publix Director of Communication Maria Brous said employees at all locations who test positive for coronavirus will now get 14 days of paid sick leave to quarantine and recover from the illness.Yesterday, Brous released a statement saying that Publix is also changing its policy to allow masks and gloves as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them.Typically, only full-time Publix employees receive paid sick leave.This announcement came a week after the company said they would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

