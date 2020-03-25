Publix installing plexiglass barriers to protect workers from coronavirus

click to enlarge
Photo via Publix/Facebook
Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix says it will now install plexiglass to protect workers from the current coronavirus pandemic.
The new plexiglass installations will be installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
"We have installed and tested the plexiglass and have decided to expand this effort companywide," said spokeswoman Maria Brous in an email
to the Tampa Bay Business Journal
. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks."
Publix says all 1,200 locations will have the plexiglass installed within the next two weeks.
While speaking with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
, employees said the company would not allow them
to wear face masks or gloves.
Currently, only full-time employees get paid sick leave at Publix. A recent article
in the New York Times
found that there's an estimated 89,000 Publix employees currently without paid sick leave.
Publix reported higher earnings than Nike
in 2018.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.
