Publix installing plexiglass barriers to protect workers from coronavirus

Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix says it will now install plexiglass to protect workers from the current coronavirus pandemic.The new plexiglass installations will be installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies."We have installed and tested the plexiglass and have decided to expand this effort companywide," said spokeswoman Maria Brous in an email to the. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks."Publix says all 1,200 locations will have the plexiglass installed within the next two weeks.While speaking with, employees said the company would not allow them to wear face masks or gloves.Currently, only full-time employees get paid sick leave at Publix. A recent article in thefound that there's an estimated 89,000 Publix employees currently without paid sick leave.Publix reported higher earnings than Nike in 2018.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press