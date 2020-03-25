Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Publix installing plexiglass barriers to protect workers from coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix says it will now install plexiglass to protect workers from the current coronavirus pandemic.

The new plexiglass installations will be installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

"We have installed and tested the plexiglass and have decided to expand this effort companywide," said spokeswoman Maria Brous in an email to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks."

Publix says all 1,200 locations will have the plexiglass installed within the next two weeks.



While speaking with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, employees said the company would not allow them to wear face masks or gloves.

Currently, only full-time employees get paid sick leave at Publix. A recent article in the New York Times found that there's an estimated 89,000 Publix employees currently without paid sick leave.

Publix reported higher earnings than Nike in 2018.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

