Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Bloggytown

Publix finally allows employees to wear gloves and face masks during coronavirus outbreak

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
After employees claim Publix would not allow them to wear masks and gloves because they could “scare away customers” during the coronavirus outbreak, the Lakeland-based grocery giant now says some associates will be allowed to wear personal protective equipment.

According to a statement sent to WJCT Monday afternoon, Publix director of communications Maria Brous says the company is changing its policy to allow masks and gloves as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them.

“We are deeply proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time,” reads the statement.
The company still does not provide paid sick leave or hazard pay. click to tweet
Publix says they’re still encouraging employees to wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes. They will also provide their employees with the gloves and masks, though they admit supplies are running low.

Following the announcement that an employee at a Publix store in Georgia tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced it would begin installing plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.



While the gloves and face masks are a good first step, a recent New York Times article said that Publix, which reported higher earnings than Nike in 2018, has an estimated 89,000 employees without paid sick leave.

A petition is also circulating that calls for Publix to provide hazard pay.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. Central Florida megachurch makes headlines again for packed Sunday services Read More

  3. Disney really has no clue what to expect, but neither does anyone else Read More

  4. Coronavirus is forcing Florida-based cruise lines to face the consequences of their shady business practices Read More

  5. Hillsborough sheriff issues warrant for Tampa pastor who held service during coronavirus outbreak Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation