Amid coronavirus uncertainties, hospitality workers look to labor unions

Seeing their coworkers at the Chili's mistreated and lied to, more workers at the Orlando International Airport are speaking up about their job concerns.

When you work together with people, they become your family. Watching how they treat people who I've seen five days a week for the nine years that I’ve been working at the airport, it’s devastating to see the way that HMSHost doesn’t really care about that family. Now, in these hard times, companies like HMSHost take this moment to just worry about their profit and not people. I feel like my family is suffering, and I see it with every text and phone call I get."



Gomez believes that the union efforts at MCO and around the region might be one way for hospitality workers to address the horror stories that have happened over the past week.



To me, the union will be the perfect tool to stop companies from taking advantage of us. Look at the Disney coworkers and everyone else with a union. They’ve been sticking together and they don't need to worry as much about what the company is doing to save themselves money. For us, we don’t even know if we’re going to get a job back. The only way for this to change is for us to have a union."

After working for nine years as a server at the Orlando International Airport Longhorn Steakhouse (which is ran by the same franchisee, HMSHost, as the Chili's where workers were laid off after cleaning the restaurant),