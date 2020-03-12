Florida Sen. Rick Scott now quarantined after meeting with Brazilian delegate with coronavirus

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus. On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference. After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”According to the Washington Post, the Brazilian official, who has been identified as Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also met with Sen. Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence while visiting Mar-A-Lago in Florida. The president has since said he “isn’t concerned.”
