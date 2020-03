Florida Sen. Rick Scott now quarantined after meeting with Brazilian delegate with coronavirus

This afternoon, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott announced that he is under a self-imposed quarantine after potentially making contact with a Brazilian delegate who has tested positive for the coronavirus.Scott sent out the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:According to the Washington Post , the Brazilian official, who has been identified as Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also met with Sen. Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence while visiting Mar-A-Lago in Florida. The president has since said he “isn’t concerned.”Earlier this week, a photo circulated showing Wajngarten alongside President Trump and Pence during his visit to Florida.Wajngarten was reportedly in the United States as part of a presidential delegation to meet with U.S. officials, which apparently included Rick Scott.The senator has since canceled a Thursday press conference, where he planned to outline plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press