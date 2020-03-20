Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Airport Chili's asks servers to come in and clean, then fires them

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport
Coronavirus has claimed more Central Florida jobs, this time those of the servers at the Orlando International Airport Chili's.

Worse, the workers were called in and asked to disinfect and clean the entire restaurant, before being individually taken aside and terminated, according to News 13, which interviewed the workers.

"We were disinfecting all the tabletops, moving the booths, scrubbing the floorboards, wiping down all the walls, bleaching everything, moping," server Amarelis Medina told News 13.

"After we had already cleaned, we were then told we were being laid off," Medina said. "I had a panic attack, and I almost fainted. I was dropping to the floor. I couldn’t breathe, and I have asthma too, so everything was out of control."



Servers in most restaurants clean their own stations and do "side work," chores to set up the kitchen and beverage stations. During this time, servers are paid the state's tipped minimum wage, as little as $5.54 an hour.

At first, the Chili's servers thought the deep cleaning was in response to the coronavirus. Earlier in March, the airport announced the intensive cleaning of the entire airport, especially "high-touch point areas."

Without customers or tips during that time, the servers were paid significantly less to clean than a non-tipped custodial worker would have made, which is $8.46 an hour.

Less than a week earlier, their bosses had assured them that hours would be reduced but no one would be laid off.

The airport issued a separate statement on Friday notifying the public about changing hours for concession stands and restaurants. "In order to observe guidelines, a number of chairs have been removed to encourage social distancing within our facility," said the statement.

Out of 1,053 flights scheduled for Friday, 137 were canceled, including 65 arrivals and 72 departures. An original spring break projection estimated 76,841 passengers would come through MCO, but only 33,833 actually did.

Other restaurant employees at the airport food court are still on the job today, hoping their managers don't try to pull the same trick on them.

_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man dies of coronavirus after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Orange County announces coronavirus curfew starting Friday night Read More

  3. The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules Read More

  4. Orlando's restaurant industry is in great peril. Here are ways to help Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis just banned all restaurants from serving food on-site and lifted restrictions on alcohol delivery Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation