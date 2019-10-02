State Rep. and blackface fan, Anthony Sabatini, wants to allow gun owners to openly carry in public without a license

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Anthony Sabatini/Facebook
Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, the guy who was caught wearing blackface then refused to resign
, has filed a bill so people can open carry guns in public without a license.
The Howey-in-the-Hills lawmaker filed the bill, HB 273,
on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Essentially, the “constitutional carry” law, which is already in place in 16 other states, would allow lawful gun owners to open carry without a license in areas where concealed carry is normally allowed.
Penalties for carrying in places like college campuses and court rooms would still remain, but would be reduced from a third-degree felony to a second-degree misdemeanor.
This isn’t the first time Sabatini has tried to loosen Florida gun laws. Last August, Sabatini filed a bill to allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry handguns on Florida college and university campuses.
You might also remember Sabatini as the politician who was not only caught with a damning blackface photo, but also has a photograph of himself in brownface, wearing a stereotypical "Mexican" costume
.
Last summer, Sabatini also made headlines after he tweeted “MAGA” at a reporter
who was assaulted by Trump supporters at a rally in Orlando.
And according to the Daily Commercial
, he once "liked" a Facebook post last year showing two apes and actor Charlton Heston in a clip from the movie “Planet of the Apes”, with the added caption: 'Valerie Jarrett flanked by some NRA guy and a Muslim Brotherhood grand poobah....'"
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.