Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Bloggytown

State Rep. and blackface fan, Anthony Sabatini, wants to allow gun owners to openly carry in public without a license

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANTHONY SABATINI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Anthony Sabatini/Facebook
Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, the guy who was caught wearing blackface then refused to resign, has filed a bill so people can open carry guns in public without a license.

The Howey-in-the-Hills lawmaker filed the bill, HB 273, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Essentially, the “constitutional carry” law, which is already in place in 16 other states, would allow lawful gun owners to open carry without a license in areas where concealed carry is normally allowed.

Penalties for carrying in places like college campuses and court rooms would still remain, but would be reduced from a third-degree felony to a second-degree misdemeanor.



This isn’t the first time Sabatini has tried to loosen Florida gun laws. Last August, Sabatini filed a bill to allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry handguns on Florida college and university campuses.

You might also remember Sabatini as the politician who was not only caught with a damning blackface photo, but also has a photograph of himself in brownface, wearing a stereotypical "Mexican" costume.

Last summer, Sabatini also made headlines after he tweeted “MAGA” at a reporter who was assaulted by Trump supporters at a rally in Orlando.

And according to the Daily Commercial, he once "liked" a Facebook post last year showing two apes and actor Charlton Heston in a clip from the movie “Planet of the Apes”, with the added caption: 'Valerie Jarrett flanked by some NRA guy and a Muslim Brotherhood grand poobah....'"

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott seek answers over 'offensive' museum art Read More

  2. Universal Orlando employee in ‘Despicable Me’ costume fired after flashing white power sign Read More

  3. Florida's first Chipotle drive-thru is coming to Kissimmee Read More

  4. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is open but Disney isn't finished updating Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. Orange County Brewers hosting grand re-opening at new Lake Mary location on Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation