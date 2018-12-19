Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Surveillance video shows 'vehicle of interest' in killing of 15-year-old Orlando high school student
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:32 PM
Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
The Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Wednesday showing a "vehicle of interest" in the killing of Alejandro Vargas Martinez, a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while walking to Boone High School Tuesday.
The footage shows a four-door sedan making a U-turn in what appears to be a residential area. Alejandro was shot around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Deputies found the wounded teenager lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he died at the hospital.
A reward of $10,000
is being offered to anyone who has information on the case that could lead to an arrest. People with information are being asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
