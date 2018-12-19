Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Surveillance video shows 'vehicle of interest' in killing of 15-year-old Orlando high school student

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
The Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Wednesday showing a "vehicle of interest" in the killing of Alejandro Vargas Martinez, a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while walking to Boone High School Tuesday.

The footage shows a four-door sedan making a U-turn in what appears to be a residential area. Alejandro was shot around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Deputies found the wounded teenager lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he died at the hospital.


A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information on the case that could lead to an arrest. People with information are being asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

