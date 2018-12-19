$10K reward offered for info on fatal shooting of 15-year-old Orlando high school student

click image
A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the case of Alejandro Vargas Martinez, a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down while walking to Boone High School Tuesday morning.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Waldo Street and East Kaley Avenue around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18. When they arrived, they found Alejandro with gunshot wounds and treated him at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the boy lived in the neighborhood where he was killed.
People with information are being asked to call Crimeline
at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects will be eligible for the reward. The $10,000 reward for Alejandro's case was made possible thanks to a contribution from the Florida Sheriffs Association, according to OCSO.
