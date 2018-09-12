Busch Gardens announces plans for Tigris, Florida's tallest launch roller coaster

Busch Gardens officials announced this morning that the Tampa theme park will launch their brand-new roller coaster in the spring of 2019.
At 150 feet up in the air and reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour, Tigris will become Florida's tallest triple-launch coaster, says the company. It is also the first major ride to open since Cobra's Curse, which made its debut two years ago.
The attraction will race riders both forward and backward along more than 1,800 feet of track and will be located in the Stanleyville area of the park adjacent to Jungala, which houses the park's endangered Bengal tigers.
Joining Tigris will be a second thrill ride coming to the Gwazi area of the park. The name and nature of the attraction has yet to be disclosed, but the date has been set for sometime in 2020.
In addition to the new roller coaster, Busch Gardens has introduced a new Bier Fest
event, where guests can sample beer and a snacks every weekend until Sept. 16. They've also begun offering complimentary beer
to guests once again after a 10-year dry spell.
