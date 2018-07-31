Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Tip Jar

Busch Gardens introduces new Bier Fest event

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA
  • Photo via Busch Gardens Tampa
Busch Gardens is doubling down on beer this summer.

Busch Gardens Tampa announced the addition of Bier Fest, an event dedicated to beer tasting and snack sampling, which will take place every weekend from August 25 to September 16, including Labor Day Weekend.

The new event, which includes live music, will feature over 100 beers from 65 breweries worldwide, according to Busch Gardens. The beer lineup will rotate over the course of the four-weekend festival.

The food options will resemble choices the can be seen at Oktoberfest with a more modern take. Food stop Hops and Handhelds will include classic snacks like soft pretzels with bacon-beer cheese and Best of the Wurst will offer the traditional German bratwurst.

Other snack options will be offered at different "culinary cabins," including kebabs, sliders from Das Sliders and more. If several of the choices sound good to you, you can even purchase a sampler that allows you to try more of what the festival has to offer starting at $29.99.

Entry to Bier Fest is included with the purchase of a park pass but any food and drinks can be purchased for an additional cost during event hours.

Back in April, Busch Gardens brought back complementary beer to its park after a 10-year dry spell. SeaWorld also started to give away free beer back in May to guests following Busch Gardens' lead. Both parks are owned by the Blackstone Group.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Tom Cruise is now an official Florida man Read More

  3. Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year Read More

  4. Nearly 1 million gallons of sewage was just dumped into Florida's Indian River Lagoon Read More

  5. Kennedy Space Center raises ticket prices, but promises a new 'out-of-this-world announcement' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation