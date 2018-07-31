Busch Gardens introduces new Bier Fest event

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Busch Gardens Tampa
Busch Gardens is doubling down on beer this summer.
Busch Gardens Tampa announced the addition of Bier Fest, an event dedicated to beer tasting and snack sampling, which will take place every weekend from August 25 to September 16, including Labor Day Weekend.
The new event, which includes live music, will feature over 100 beers from 65 breweries worldwide, according to Busch Gardens
. The beer lineup will rotate over the course of the four-weekend festival.
The food options will resemble choices the can be seen at Oktoberfest with a more modern take. Food stop Hops and Handhelds will include classic snacks like soft pretzels with bacon-beer cheese and Best of the Wurst will offer the traditional German bratwurst.
Other snack options will be offered at different "culinary cabins," including kebabs, sliders from Das Sliders and more. If several of the choices sound good to you, you can even purchase a sampler that allows you to try more of what the festival has to offer starting at $29.99.
Entry to Bier Fest is included with the purchase of a park pass but any food and drinks can be purchased for an additional cost during event hours.
Back in April, Busch Gardens brought back complementary beer
to its park after a 10-year dry spell. SeaWorld
also started to give away free beer back in May to guests following Busch Gardens' lead. Both parks are owned by the Blackstone Group.
