Monday, April 30, 2018

Busch Gardens will once again give away free beer to guests

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky
After nearly a ten year dry-spell, Busch Gardens in Tampa will once again offer guests complimentary beer.

This morning, the theme park announced it was going "back to its roots" and will start allowing guests to sample two free 7 ounce beers from a rotating list, starting Tuesday, May 1, through Aug. 5.

Guests can claim their free beers at the  Garden Gate Cafe, which is the site of the former Hospitality House. According to the press release, the rotating beers will include Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A 305, Miller Light, Shock Top and Yuengling.

Free beer was once a staple at Busch Gardens when it was owned by Anheuser-Busch, but the program was discontinued in 2009 while under the ownership of the Blackstone Group. 

Today's beer news was also coupled with the park's launch of a new "Busch Gardens Brew Club program," which allows guests to keep a beer stein at the park and refill it for $5 all year, and a new 100-beer Oktoberfest-themed festival coming this fall from Aug. 25 to Sept. 16.

