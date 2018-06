Universal announces 'Chucky' and 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' for Halloween Horror Nights scare zones

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Studios

Universal Orlando announcedandas the newest scare zones of Halloween Horror Nights 2018.The 1980s classic icons will be the final scare zones for this year's horror event. The other zones will include Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition and The Harvest.At thescare zone, guests will walk through a play area gone wrong. In an attempt to get to the other side of the park, they will pass by some of the scariest possessed toys, including murderous monkeys, a deadly board game, and of course, Chucky.As guests walk throughthey will be surrounded by the workings of an interstellar circus, including extraterrestrial "klowns." The air will be rich with the pleasant scent of cotton candy, but the land will be filled with monsters attempting to attack guests with rayguns that will turn them into cotton candy too.At the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights, there will be a record 10 houses to amplify the terror of guests. Some of those houses will include Stranger Things andThe rest have not yet been disclosed.The scare event begins Sept. 14 and ends Nov. 3. Tickets and vacation packages are available for purchase.