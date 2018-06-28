The Gist

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Universal announces 'Chucky' and 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' for Halloween Horror Nights scare zones

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios
Universal Orlando announced Revenge of Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space as the newest scare zones of Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

The 1980s classic icons will be the final scare zones for this year's horror event. The other zones will include Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition and The Harvest.

At the Revenge of Chucky scare zone, guests will walk through a play area gone wrong. In an attempt to get to the other side of the park, they will pass by some of the scariest possessed toys, including murderous monkeys, a deadly board game, and of course, Chucky.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios
As guests walk through Killer Klowns From Outer Space, they will be surrounded by the workings of an interstellar circus, including extraterrestrial "klowns." The air will be rich with the pleasant scent of cotton candy, but the land will be filled with monsters attempting to attack guests with rayguns that will turn them into cotton candy too.

At the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights, there will be a record 10 houses to amplify the terror of guests. Some of those houses will include Stranger Things, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat and Dead Exposure: Patient Zero. The rest have not yet been disclosed.

The scare event begins Sept. 14 and ends Nov. 3. Tickets and vacation packages are available for purchase.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios
