'Slaughter Sinema' announced as second original house for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Universal Orlando today announced Slaughter Sinema as the next original house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.
Based on B-list movie monsters from the 1980s, guests will enter the "sinema" house to the smell of popcorn and the appearance of a drive-in movie theater. While waiting in line, they will see trailers of what will happen when they officially enter the scare zone.
Throughout the house, werewolf bikers and murderous barbers will hunt down guests through rooms covered in blood and even through a "bloody, gut-strewn" pumpkin patch. Alien cannibals, a swamp yeti and creatures with too many teeth will add to the scare factor.