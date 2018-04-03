The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The Gist

'Stranger Things' is coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Stranger Things
  • Stranger Things
Universal Studios announced this morning that a Stranger Things maze is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at the Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore parks.

"We’re very excited to be working closely with Netflix – to give our guests an immersive experience into the “Stranger Things” world by recreating some of the show’s most iconic scenes, 80’s settings, and most loved characters," said Universal in a blog post.
The maze storyline starts off in Mirkwood and ends at the Hawkins National Laboratory, where things go "terribly, terribly wrong." Of course, you'll also get to visit the "Upside Down" and be hunted by a Demogorgon the entire time.
Related Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28
Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28
By Gunnar Shuler
Blogs
Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights runs from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3. 
click to enlarge stranger-things-at-halloween-horror-nights-2018-1.jpg

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hunger Street Tacos, Pizza Bruno coming to Winter Park market/food hall Read More

  2. Noor Salman's trial gave us the best glimpse of what actually led to the Pulse shooting Read More

  3. A leaked survey might've just shown us where SeaWorld plans to build its next theme park Read More

  4. After years of delays, Daytona Beach finally has a Hard Rock Hotel and less beach to drive on Read More

  5. A water park built the world's tallest water ride; now its owner is being charged with murder Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation