'Stranger Things' is coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios announced this morning that a Stranger Things maze is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at the Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore parks.
"We’re very excited to be working closely with Netflix – to give our guests an immersive experience into the “Stranger Things” world by recreating some of the show’s most iconic scenes, 80’s settings, and most loved characters," said Universal in a blog post.
The maze storyline starts off in Mirkwood and ends at the Hawkins National Laboratory, where things go "terribly, terribly wrong." Of course, you'll also get to visit the "Upside Down" and be hunted by a Demogorgon the entire time.