click to enlarge Photo via Universal Olrando

A new house inspired by the 2007 cult Halloween film Trick 'r Treat is coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 28 Last year, the annual Halloween event featured characters from the film, including Sam, the villain and pumpkin-like creature, in some of the park's scare zones. But this year, the cast will return to terrify guests who dare to venture through the house, which is designed as a maze.According to Universal , the new addition to HHN is meant to "teach you the traditions of the holiday as you find out firsthand the consequences of breaking those rules."This is the third house announced to be debuted this coming season, alongside the newhouse and a Universal original, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero The remaining six houses are yet to be announced. The event runs from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.