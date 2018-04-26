The Gist

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Universal announces Dead Exposure: Patient Zero as first original house for Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:11 PM

This morning, Universal Orlando announced the first original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

Dead Exposure: Patient Zero will play off the popular 2008 house Dead Exposure, which was a zombie-centric maze in near-total darkness, except for brief flashes that would show the undead hunting the guests.

"We’re bringing back that same terror," said Universal today in a statement. "But this time, we’re dropping you in the middle of Paris in 1982. The City of Lights has gone dark as chaos spreads, unchecked. Hordes of vicious, flesh-eating undead are swarming the streets."

Dead Exposure: Patient Zero will join Stranger Things at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, which runs from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.

