Universal announces Dead Exposure: Patient Zero as first original house for Halloween Horror Nights 2018
PostedByColin Wolf
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:11 PM
This morning, Universal Orlando announced the first original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2018.
Dead Exposure: Patient Zero will play off the popular 2008 house Dead Exposure, which was a zombie-centric maze in near-total darkness, except for brief flashes that would show the undead hunting the guests.
"We’re bringing back that same terror," said Universal today in a statement. "But this time, we’re dropping you in the middle of Paris in 1982. The City of Lights has gone dark as chaos spreads, unchecked. Hordes of vicious, flesh-eating undead are swarming the streets."
Dead Exposure: Patient Zero will join Stranger Things at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, which runs from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.
