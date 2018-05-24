Bloggytown

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Today is your last chance to bowl at Colonial Lanes

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
Orlando's Milk District will lose a longtime landmark tonight. After 60 years of knocking down pins and pouring stiff Jack and Cokes, the Colonial Lanes you've come to know will officially cease to exist.

The closure comes after the bowling alley announced last week that they would officially shut down on Thursday, May 24, after being purchased last February by a subsidiary of Titan Properties, which filed plans to build a self-storage facility on the property with the City of Orlando.

But will a bowling alley still remain? So far, there hasn't really been a clear answer. Colonial Lanes did say in a Facebook post that only a few lanes would be demolished for a "major remodel," which doesn't sound like a storage facility.

Perhaps it will be "Titan's Family Fun Center and Storage," or maybe "Titan's Store 'N Roll: Orlando's One Stop Storage and Bowl-o-Rama."

Whatever happens, it certainly won't be the same Colonial Lanes the Orlando area has known since 1949.

So tonight is your last chance to experience the wonderful dank of this bowling alley before it's gone for good. Colonial Lanes, located at 400 N. Primrose Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

See you there.

