Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando airport will test facial-recognition screening on international travelers

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook
Earlier this month, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board moved to equip Orlando International Airport with biometric screening technology for all international flights inbound and outbound.

The move makes OIA the first airport in the nation to use the facial-recognition technology, otherwise known as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Biometric Entry and Exit Program. To integrate the passenger processing system, the GOAA Board approved $4 million in funding to fully deploy the system.

“Customer satisfaction is always our top priority and the goal of the Board is to make the journey through [OIA] as enjoyable as possible. This program will benefit our more than six million annual international passengers by delivering a simpler travel process,” says Frank Kruppenbacher, chairman of the GOAA, in a news release.

According to the release, OIA and CBP have been testing the system for passengers boarding British Airways flights to the United Kingdom. Early results estimated that the system enabled passengers to board in less than 15 minutes, in part because it eliminated the need for passengers to handle boarding passes and passports prior to entry.

(For more on how the entry and exit processes work, click here.)

As OIA is Florida’s largest airport and sees more than 45 million passengers a year (six million of whom are traveling internationally), the decision to take Orlando’s premiere airport in a seemingly Orwellian direction is only the latest in the Board’s effort to cut wait times for travelers.

Earlier this month, OIA officials finally backed off the option of replacing Transportation Security Administration officers for a private security force.

The decision would have made OIA the country’s largest airport to opt out of using TSA, which was formed following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

  2. NOMA-inspired vegan and vegetarian plates coming to the Milk District Read More

  3. A Longwood resident's car was completely gutted by a bear Read More

  4. Will Universal bring 'Trolls Topia' to Orlando? Read More

  5. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation