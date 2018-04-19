Bloggytown

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Orlando International Airport won't privatize their security after all

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 1:19 PM

PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
Officials at Orlando International Airport officially backed off the option of replacing Transportation Security Administration officers for a private security force during a board meeting on Wednesday.

OIA director Phil Brown told the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board that TSA had recently upgraded its procedures, thus easing passenger wait times – the issue that sparked the initial discussion among airport authorities, which has been a reoccurring topic since 2015.

“They have added additional personnel, they have additional canine teams and we have worked together to reconfigure the west checkpoint, opening it up last Friday with three additional lanes,” Brown told those in attendance, before announcing that OIA and TSA will begin providing customer-service training for all employees in the near future.

OIA is the state’s largest airport and sees more than 45 million passengers a year.

TSA was formed following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

