Last day for Pulse victims to file claims for OneOrlando Fund is Monday

Victims' families and survivors of the Pulse massacre must file completed claim forms today (Monday, Sept. 12) for a part of the $23 million raised by the OneOrlando Fund
Orlando city officials said earlier this month that more than 150 claim forms have already been submitted. Donors still have until the end of the business day on Friday, Sept. 23, to give money to the fund.
You can download a claim form in English
and in Spanish
. Once the forms are filled out, they must be notarized and mailed to this address, with forms postmarked by Sept. 12. :
National Compassion Fund: OneOrlando Fund
Here's a list of local post offices and their latest times to get a postmark
c/o National Center for Victims of Crime
2000 M Street NW, Suite 480
Washington, DC 20036
; in Orlando, your latest opportunity is by 9 p.m. at 10401 Post Office Blvd.
To see if you are eligible, click here
. OneOrlando plans to start distributing the funds to approved claimants on a rolling basis starting Sept. 27.
For helping filling out the claim forms, email OneOrlando@ncvc.org or call 855-484-2846. Visit OneOrlando.org
for more information.