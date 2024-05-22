Shan Rose and Travaris McCurdy head to June runoff for Orlando City Commission District 5 seat

According to unofficial election results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, neither Rose nor McCurdy received more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff.
As of Wednesday morning, results show Rose, executive director of Eatonville's Community Redevelopment Agency and president of Eatonville nonprofit Change for the Community, led the field from Tuesday's election, earning just under 25 percent of the vote (527 votes total). McCurdy, a former Democratic state representative in the Florida House who currently works for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, closely trailed behind with 23 percent of the vote, or 495 votes.
Out of the district's 21,267 eligible voters, approximately 10 percent cast ballots, according to the SOE. Most ballots cast came from registered Democrats.
Rose and McCurdy beat five other candidates in the running for the District 5 seat, including former Miss Florida and public relations professional Ericka Dunlap (who came third in Tuesday's election), business mentor and coach Tiakeysha Ellison, longtime community activist and frequent candidate for office Lawanna Gelzer, local activist Miles Mulrain Jr. and tax service business owner Cameron Hope.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called for a special election in early April shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used his executive authority to suspend Commissioner Regina Hill from office. The suspension came just days after the 58-year-old Parramore native was indicted and arrested on felony charges of alleged elder abuse and fraud.The candidate who wins the June 18 runoff for the District 5 seat will serve the rest of Hill’s term, which runs through 2025.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, however, Hill could also potentially return to her seat before then, if she wins her trial over fraud and elder abuse charges or if the charges are dropped.
Her trial is tentatively scheduled for sometime in July, per the Sentinel. If convicted of all charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has stated that she could face up to 180 years in prison.
Despite controversy over her trial and felony charges, Hill reportedly showed up to a candidate forum at Jones High School earlier this month, where she addressed candidates in seemingly good faith. “This is a very important role that one of you all are going to assume,” she said. “My only ask is that you stabilize the district, and do what’s best for the people.”
Shan Rose, who also formerly served as a specialist in the city of Orlando's planning and permitting department, earned endorsements in the race from two labor unions that represent city employees, including the Laborers International Union of North American (LIUNA) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Rose shared in a press release announcing her campaign that, if elected, she would look to address pressing issues as as a district representative, such as affordable housing, safety, education, and employment.
Travaris McCurdy, a former aide to Hill who received endorsements from social advocacy group Florida Rising and the local firefighters union, has shared similar priorities that he would focus on, if elected, including public safety, housing, infrastructure, and support for small businesses.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed