Shan Rose and Travaris McCurdy head to June runoff for Orlando City Commission District 5 seat

Facing a packed field of seven candidates, Shaniqua “Shan” Rose and Travaris McCurdy have advanced to a June 18 runoff in the special election race for City Council District 5 to replace suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill.

According to unofficial election results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, neither Rose nor McCurdy received more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff.



As of Wednesday morning, results show Rose, executive director of Eatonville's Community Redevelopment Agency and president of Eatonville nonprofit Change for the Community, led the field from Tuesday's election, earning just under 25 percent of the vote (527 votes total). McCurdy, a former Democratic state representative in the Florida House who currently works for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, closely trailed behind with 23 percent of the vote, or 495 votes.



Out of the district's 21,267 eligible voters, approximately 10 percent cast ballots, according to the SOE. Most ballots cast came from registered Democrats.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Shan Rose campaign Shaniqua "Shan" Rose files candidacy paperwork to run for District 5 Orlando city commissioner.

District 5 — represented by Hill since 2013 — covers parts of west-downtown Orlando and other neighborhoods west of I-4, including Mercy Drive and the majority-Black Parramore neighborhood. It's also home to popular venues such as the Kia Center, Inter & Co Stadium, and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.Rose and McCurdy beat five other candidates in the running for the District 5 seat, including former Miss Florida and public relations professional Ericka Dunlap (who came third in Tuesday's election), business mentor and coach Tiakeysha Ellison, longtime community activist and frequent candidate for office Lawanna Gelzer, local activist Miles Mulrain Jr. and tax service business owner Cameron Hope.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called for a special election in early April shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used his executive authority to suspend Commissioner Regina Hill from office. The suspension came just days after the 58-year-old Parramore native was indicted and arrested on felony charges of alleged elder abuse and fraud.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy McCurdy campaign for State House Travaris McCurdy formerly served in the Florida House and as an aide to suspended city commissioner Regina Hill.