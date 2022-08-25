ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately
Photo by Macbeth Studio/courtesy OMA

Just over a week after the Orlando Museum of Art announced that previous director Dr. Luder Whitlock would come aboard as interim director of the museum, Whitlock has announced his resignation from the post.

"The Board of Trustees of the Orlando Museum of Art has accepted the resignation of Interim Director Luder Whitlock," the museum shared in a statement.  "As a well-known community member, Dr. Whitlock’s availability as a resource and guide to the Museum family has been very much appreciated."

We can't say we blame Whitlock for his quick exit. Whoever is at the helm of the Orlando Museum of Art has their work cut out for them. The recently raided museum is staring down a crisis of credibility after its previous director appeared to put on an exhibit of questionable authenticity in the hopes of upping the museum's national profile.

Related
Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane': "Shut up. You took the money. Stop being holier than thou.”


Following a raid that seized the possibly counterfeit Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings being shown at the museum, information steadily leaked out about the circumstances that led up the dramatic end of the exhibit. An art expert revealed that her doubts about the paintings had been first ignored and then misrepresented in exhibit materials. When she confronted then-director Aaron De Groft about the way her words were used, she was told to "shut up" and "stay in [her] limited lane."

Further examination of FBI documents related to the raid revealed that the supposed original purchaser of the long-lost Basquiat paintings had never actually met the artist and had no recollection of buying his paintings. De Groft was ousted and a task force was convened by the museum to check their standards and practices for future exhibits. That task force has already removed several OMA trustees from their posts, claiming that they exceeded term limits set by the museum's bylaws. Those members were not named in a statement shared by the task force.

The museum claims it's putting a committee together made of board members and an independent recruiting firm to seek out the museum's next director. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

By Alex Galbraith

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

By Alex Galbraith

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

Orlando's Val Demings to face Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's Val Demings to face Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

By Alex Galbraith

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

By Alex Galbraith

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us